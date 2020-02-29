Police officer among suspects killed in Chinese kidnapping attempt

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday shot and killed four suspects among them an AP officer and rescued a Chinese national whom they had kidnapped on Thursday at the China Centre along Ngong Road.

Three men who identified themselves as officers from the DCI reportedly stormed the China Centre and arrested Gao Yuan Hong, a shop owner.

“Detectives rescued a Chinese national who was on Thursday this week Abducted from his shop by a gang purporting to be DCI Officers, and the said criminals who wouldn’t heed to a surrender order fatally injured,” DCI said in a statement.

Three rounds of ammunition

The matter had been reported by the Chairman of Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce William Zituo on the same day.

Forensic intelligence led the investigating team to Dagoretti at Sun Track Estate house number 2199 where the victim was being held under an armed four-man-guard, who had demanded Sh100 million ($ 1 million) ransom from his brother to secure his release.

According to reports, a vicious shoot-out ensued in which the four suspects were shot dead, among them an AP Officer.

Officers recovered a revolver of registration KP bdf6260 loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

Also recovered were six rounds of ammunition wrapped in a white toilet paper in the pocket of one of the suspects.

The detectives also recovered a Nissan Tiida of registration KCW 731 L and a police pocket phone believed to have been used by the suspects.