Police, NTSA intercept Probox with 15 children

NTSA and police in Meru on Tuesday afternoon intercepted a Probox that was ferrying 15 children.

In a statement on its Twitter account on Tuesday, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said that they had nabbed the owner and the driver.

“Probox ferrying 15 children impounded during an operation in Meru. Owner and driver to be charged,” NTSA said.

The duo is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday morning. The tweet attracted mixed reactions from members of the public.

Here are some of the reactions:

Jim Namu said, “If the car was hired, how does the owner stand traffic offences responsibilities.”

Tommy Kibet said, “Please go to Kisii and Eldoret. Mtatambua capacity ya probox is actually 15 passengers.”

“This is what happens when you refuse to license and regulate probox and sientas. Many upcountry towns have no matatus and the best mode is the probox and sienta. If this guys can afford to purchase this station wagons, they will still afford RSL and PSV insurance. That is my take,” Mr Wahome WaDeniss said.

“What if the driver was not doing so for commercial gain, does that warrant a charge?” posed Mr Newton Chira.