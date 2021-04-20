Police, NTSA hunt for ‘Subaru boys’ filmed competing dangerously – VIDEO





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Tuesday said it had launched a manhunt for motorists who were spotted racing in two separate occasions over the weekend.

In one of the incidents, reminiscent of a movie scene, two motorists were captured on Thika Road racing on Sunday as motorists dashed home to beat the 8pm to 4am curfew.

NTSA, now says its officers are hunting for the Subaru drivers who were filmed along the Pangani Interchange, allegedly racing on the busy highway.

“We are working closely with police to smoke out the reckless drivers. We hope CCTV cameras mounted at different spots on the Thika Super Highway will help us identify the culprits,” the Transport regulator said.

In a second video clip, which has since gone viral on social media, showed a number of drivers of souped-up Subaru vehicles racing in Tigoni, Limuru.

In the clip, one overtaking racer is recorded by a cyclist who was nearly knocked off the road as they headed in the opposite direction attracting uproar from members of the public.

Last year, NTSA warned Subaru drivers, who are infamous for their love for speed, following a spike in the number of accidents and deaths being reported on Kenyan roads.

Read: Subaru boys fingered by NTSA in road accident spike – VIDEO

NTSA Director General George Njao, who was speaking during the launch of the National Safe Roads Programme, noted that the number of fatalities in the country had increased and that the youth, fresh graduates, with new cars were the most affected.

The Traffic Act (2013), Sections 86 and 87, penalise reckless and careless driving respectively.

The drivers who were allegedly racing on Thika Road on Sunday have been identified and their licences might be revoked as they are charged with reckless driving.

Once arraigned, they risk a fine of Sh100,000 or they spend a maximum of two years in jail, or both.