Police now link murder of university student to love triangle

Police in Nakuru are pursuing a love triangle angle in the murder of a 25-year-old Egerton University student.

The decomposing body of Dennis Ongeri, a fifth-year student, was discovered at the Njoro campus on Thursday after he went missing two weeks ago.

The body was found inside his rental house evening by a caretaker. He had physical injuries on the face and his throat was slit.

Nakuru county police commander Stephen Matu has said police are on the trail of the student’s possible killers.

“We are in the final stages of investigations and once complete we will enforce the outcome,” said Mr Matu.

The police said preliminary report indicated that the student was an introvert and a member of the university’s Seventh-day Adventists (SDA) church and he had always exhibited a good character.