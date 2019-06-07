Police nab suspects linked to terrorising shoppers at TRM, Garden City malls

The suspects Rebecca Kinuthia Waruguru and Stephen Ochieng at Kasarani Police Station. PHOTO | COURTESY

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday arrested two suspects linked to a theft syndicate that has been targeting high end shopping malls.

Police say Rebecca Kinuthia Waruguru and Stephen Ochieng were captured on CCTV cameras stealing from shoppers who were withdrawing money ATMs in Garden City mall and Thika Road mall.

“We have questioned the two who have given us possible leads that will see more suspects arrested,” said Kasarani OCPD Mr Peter Kimani.

The were arrested during a joint operation between police officers and detectives led by DCIO Mwenda Meeme in Kasarani.

The CCTV footage watched by this reporter captured the suspects arriving at Garden City mall where moments later they robbed a man who had just withdrawn cash.

Mr Stephen Ochieng told police that he uses different cars because he runs a car hiring company. Detectives are investigating whether the cars have genuine registration numbers.

Ms Kinuthia Rebecca Waruguru told officers she is an aid nurse. Officers said that she lives in Utawala Estate and has been captured making rounds at malls almost on daily basis.

Detectives have told Nairobi News they are investigating possible links between the suspects and workers at the malls.