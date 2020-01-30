Police looking for 78-year-old German’s young lover over his death in hotel

Police in Kilifi are looking for a youthful woman last seen entering a hotel room with a 78-year-old German who was later found dead at the room on Tuesday evening.

Police reports say the deceased, Detering Herman’s lifeless body was found naked in in a pool of blood in his room at Moriema Cottages with multiple cuts on his body.

Herman checked into the hotel the previous night with the woman said to be his girlfriend. He did not wake up until the following evening when an employee decided to check on him.

When a receptionist peeped through the window she saw blood stains on Herman’s bed, prompting him to call the police.

The body of the deceased was taken to Malindi Sub-county Hospital where the death was confirmed.

The body was thereafter moved to the hospital’s mortuary for postmortem.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing.