Police investigating murder of woman, son, boyfriend in city -VIDEO

Body bags containing two of the three people who died in a house at Government quarters apartments along Jogoo road in Nairobi in unclear circumstance on February 23,2021 are carried by police officers. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Police in Nairobi have begun probing the mystery surrounding the killing of three people at a house in Government Quarters along Jogoo Road in Nairobi which has left more questions than answers.

The bodies of the three; a woman, her 8-year-old son and unidentified man were found decomposing, with police now seeking to establish who killed them, why, and when.

According to police, the woman who was identified as Charity Cherop Cheboi was until her death an employee of the Registrar of Persons based at Mathare Huduma Centre.

The body of the 34-year-old was found lying in her bedroom with blood oozing from her mouth, while she was holding a rosary in her left hand.

Her grade 2 pupil son was also found holding a rosary in his right hand with some blood that had oozed from his mouth.

The third victim, who is said to be Ms Cherop’s boyfriend, was found inside the toilet with his hands and legs tied.

A police incident report from Buruburu police station said, “A woman, her child, and boyfriend were murdered at Jogoo Road Government Quarters, opposite Shell petrol station/St. Stephens ACK Church. The woman was working at the Registrar of Persons office, Mathare.”

The bodies were discovered after the child’s school administration called his father who does not live with them to find out why the boy did not report to school on Monday.

The father, on failing to reach his son’s mother on phone, went to the house but no one opened it.

Phone calls and knocks on the door went unanswered and when he decided to look inside the house, his concern grew when he saw the sitting room was turned upside down.

Witnesses said that due to a stench coming from the house they forced their way into the house situated on the third floor.

The body of the woman and her son had decomposed, while that of the man had not.

The living room was found in disarray showing a possible struggle before the murders.

Police suspect the three were killed some two days ago going by the visible physical injuries.

The mother and son were last seen on Sunday buying groceries after coming from church, residents of the estate and police said.