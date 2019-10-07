Police in Samburu arrest man with 100 rounds of ammunition

A man was arrested on Sunday in Kisima trading center in Samburu county with 100 rounds of ammunition.

According to Samburu county Police Commander, Samson Ogelo, the middle-aged man was arrested at around 6pm by officers on patrol following a tip off from members of the public.

“Police on patrol at Kisima center received a tip off from members of the public that there was man carrying suspicious goods. The officer apprehended the man and recovered 100 bullets from him. He was detained at Kisima police station but he was transferred to Maralal Police Station,” Ogelo said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers have started investigations into the incident with the suspect expected to appear before a Maralal court Monday to answer to charges of illegal possession of ammunition.

“Our officers are investigating to establish where he was taking the bullets and the intended purpose,” the police boss said.

The county police commander further commended the members of the public for their help and urged them to continue sharing such information that will help the government in dealing with insecurities in the area.