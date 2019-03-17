Join our WhatsApp Channel
Police impound top of the range vehicles over duty evasion

By Amina Wako March 17th, 2019 1 min read

Detectives have impounded two vehicles for evasion of duty through an organized scheme which purports that they were manufactured at a fictitious company in Mombasa.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the two Mercedes Benz (registration numbers KCR 565 W and KCR 195 P) which were impounded on Saturday, belong to Ms Cynthia Wanjiru Gitonga and Mr John Mwangi respectively.

According to the DCI, the two vehicles were declared as having been manufactured as trailers in a Mombasa-based company.

Just last week the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) intercepted and impounded three high-end fuel guzzlers at the Mombasa Port which were on transit to Uganda.

Three vehicles – Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Vogue, and Land Rover Discovery – confirmed stolen in Interpol’s motor vehicles database were reportedly concealed in a container which was supposed to be ferrying household goods.

About the author

Amina Wako

Amina Wako has published her work with Standard Media Group, Huffington Post, Destination Magazine and Kenyan Women Magazine. She is passionate about governance and accountability with a focus on the Kenyan budget. View all posts

