Police impound top of the range vehicles over duty evasion

One of the two Mercedes Benz which have been impounded by the police over duty evasion. PHOTO | COURTESY

Detectives have impounded two vehicles for evasion of duty through an organized scheme which purports that they were manufactured at a fictitious company in Mombasa.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the two Mercedes Benz (registration numbers KCR 565 W and KCR 195 P) which were impounded on Saturday, belong to Ms Cynthia Wanjiru Gitonga and Mr John Mwangi respectively.

Detectives yesterday confiscated two vehicles- one belonging to Ms. Cynthia Wanjiru Gitonga & another to Mr. John Mwangi. The vehicles were declared semi trailers hence evaded duty through an organized scheme that claims they were manufactured at a fictitious company in Mombasa.

According to the DCI, the two vehicles were declared as having been manufactured as trailers in a Mombasa-based company.

Just last week the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) intercepted and impounded three high-end fuel guzzlers at the Mombasa Port which were on transit to Uganda.

Three vehicles – Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Vogue, and Land Rover Discovery – confirmed stolen in Interpol’s motor vehicles database were reportedly concealed in a container which was supposed to be ferrying household goods.