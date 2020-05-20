Police identify another suspect in Pamoja FM journalist’s murder

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified another suspect believed to have been part of a gang that killed a radio journalist in Kibra two weeks ago.

Police believe the suspect, Brian Kenani alias Kaisilo alias Fazul, was among the seven people who killed Pamoja FM radio presenter Mohamed Hassan Marijan on the morning of May 4, 2020.

SUSPECT IN HIDING

In a statement shared by the agency on Tuesday, detectives said that Kenani has been in hiding since the incident.

“Brian Kenani alias Kaisilo, alias Fazul whose photographs appear below is wanted by DCI detectives based at Kilimani in connection with the appalling murder of Pamoja FM Radio journalist, the late Mohammed Hassan Marijan, on 4th May 2020,” said DCI.

“Any person with any information that may lead to his arrest is requested to report to DCI Kilimani or at the nearest police station. The information will be treated with a lot of confidentiality,” the statement added.

Detectives have revealed that CCTV footage that captured the incident show the gang accosting and stabbing the journalist to death.

Since the journalist was murdered, detectives have arrested and charged three suspects, among them a 14-year-old.

OTHER SUSPECTS

Also arrested in connection with the murder is 19-year-old, Juma Hussein Mohammed.

Detectives are pursuing other suspects, including a woman believed to have been harbouring her accomplices.

Marijan was murdered as he was going home after hosting a show at the Kibera-based radio station.

After the attack, that is said to have occurred near Kibera law courts, irate members of the public conducted a manhunt and one man suspected to have been part of the attackers was lynched.

Marjan’s bag, which had his belongings, was recovered outside a house near the place where he was murdered.

The deceased served at Pamoja FM from 2016 when the station was unveiled in Kibra.