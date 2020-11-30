Police hunting down boda boda riders who assaulted motorist on Thika Road





Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has condemned an incident in which a number of riders were captured on camera attacking a motorist.

In a video which went viral, the rogue boda boda operators were recorded attacking a drive on Thika Superhighway after he reportedly hit their colleague.

During his weekly #EngageTheIG Twitter chat, the police boss said the incident was unfortunate and that his officers were hunting for the rogue motorcycle riders.

The IG also asked the victim to report to the nearest police station.

“This incident was unfortunate. NO ONE is above the law. Harassment by bodaboda riders is not acceptable at all and my officers are hunting down the riders captured here physically assaulting the driver. I also urge the victim to report to the nearest police station,” he said.

In the video, soon after the incident other drivers who were using the road started hooting to fend off the boda boda operators who were beating up the driver.

The motorist was finally rescued by a GSU officer manning a nearby facility.

Kenyans condemned the act, calling upon the police to take action against the motorcyclists who were captured in the assault video.