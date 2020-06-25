Police hold 3 relatives of man who defiled 11-year-old niece to death

Police in Siaya are holding three people in connection with a rape incident which linked to the death of an 11-year-old girl from the county two weeks ago.

Nairobi has established that two of those being held by the detectives probing the incident at Siaya police station are relatives of the victim.

They are accused of withholding crucial information about the incident, which they allegedly witnessed, in a bid to protect the suspect who perpetrated the heinous act.

Siaya County Police commander Francis Kooli on Wednesday confirmed that the suspects were being held for interrogation. They were arrested last Thursday.

“The court has granted us orders requested by the detectives handling the case to hold them longer to be able to complete Investigations,” he said.

The county police boss, however, revealed that the main suspect in the case- the deceased’s uncle- is still on the run.

The shocking rape incident that led to the death of the Standard Two pupil nearly two weeks ago left bitter acrimony between in-laws who are at the centre of the case.

The girl, an orphan, was buried a week ago after succumbing to injuries linked to the alleged defilement in the hands of her maternal uncle a month ago.

She died at Siaya county referral hospital following complications attributed to the rape ordeal.

She was a pupil at Magungu primary school.