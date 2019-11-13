Police gun down two suspected thugs in Lucky Summer

Detectives on Tuesday afternoon shot and killed two suspected thugs in Lucky Summer estate for allegedly terrorising residents.

Police said the two were in a gang of three that attacked locals near Rehmart Supermarket and robbed them of their valuables.

ATTACKED

“Taking advantage of the rainy afternoon, the said gang attacked some locals robbing them of their valuables. Detectives, who were nearby, heard the screams and rushed to the rescue,” the police said in a statement.

Police recovered one pistol with three live rounds of ammunition and three mobile phones from the slain suspects.

Police are pursuing the slain suspects’ accomplice who escaped.

The area has been experiencing rising incidents of crime in recent months.

SHOOTING

On Monday, detectives identified two suspects who were captured on CCTV robbing a shop and shooting two people inside the shop during a robbery incident in Kasarani last week.

The two victims, who were shot were identified as Ulbanus Mutua, who is a co-owner of the shop and his close friend Richard Muema.

Muema was shot seven times after he tried to rescue Mutua who had been been shot twice.

After the incident, the two taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.