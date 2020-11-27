Police gun down three robbery suspects in city estate

A pistol and several rounds of ammunition. FILE PHOTO | NATION

Police on Thursday night shot and killed three suspected gangsters at Kwa Mbao in Kariobangi, Nairobi County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the trio was part of a four-member gang that had been terrorising members of the public in Eastlands and were recently caught on CCTV robbing a shop in the area.

Police added that the armed suspects had been robbing locals and escaping using a boda boda.

Police recovered two pistols, several rounds of ammunition, spent cartridges and an unregistered motorcycle were recovered following the shootout.

Three robbery with violence suspects were last night fatally injured by a team of detectives at Kwa Mbao area in Kariobangi. Two pistols, rounds of ammunition, spent catridges, and an unregistered motor cycle were recovered after a shoot out that saw one suspect escape. pic.twitter.com/uMyD9eCFiI — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 27, 2020

One of the suspects, who survived the shootout, managed to escape and is being sought by police.

According to the DCI, the gangsters were also involved in other heinous crimes, including the death of a university student in Buruburu estate two months ago.

“Two months ago, a university student lost his life in Buruburu, Nairobi in the hands of gangsters,” they said.