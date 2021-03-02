Police gun down ‘most wanted’ gangster in Eastlands

The pistol and mobile phone recovered from the scene. PHOTO | DCI

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday evening gunned down a most-wanted gangster going by the name Abbas.

The suspected gangster was alleged to be part of an organised criminal gang that had terrorised residents living within Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs.

According to a statement from DCI, the suspect attracted the attention of detectives on patrol, as he was a pillion passenger on a numberless motorcycle, along Kangundo road.

Detectives gave a chase and flagged down the motorcycle but instead of pulling over the pillion passenger drew a firearm and started shooting at them.

“His efforts were however no match to our detectives’ proficiency, since they responded swiftly, killing the suspect on the spot and the rider managing to escape by the skin of his teeth leaving the motorcycle behind,” said the DCI.

One Glock pistol suspected to have been stolen from a police officer, three live rounds of 9mm caliber, and 11 other live ammunition of different caliber were recovered from the scene.

Police believe the suspect might have been in possession of another firearm.

“Abbas was a dangerous criminal connected to a spate of murders within Buru Buru, Kayole and Dandora, including the shooting of woman in Kariobangi who was lucky to survive, a few months ago,” the DCI said.

The firearm was taken by ballistics experts for further analysis and the motorbike detained.