Police gun down ‘most wanted’ criminal

Detectives in Nyeri Town on Thursday night ended a one-year manhunt for a man alleged to be behind the death of a local chief.

Police have been hunting for Elias Kiriithi since last year in connection with the death of Gitathini sub chief Peter Kimiti.

Nyeri sub county Police Commander Paul Kuria while confirming the incident said the man had opened fire before he was shot dead.

ARMED

“The suspect was armed with a Ceska pistol and an extra magazine. He opened fire on our officers who retaliated,” Kuria said.

Detectives also recovered a pistol that was stolen from ATPU detective on September 4, 2019.

“The rifle was identified as the one which had been robbed from Corporal Mwoki Kimeu when he was accosted by two Armed Robbers at his home. They had fired one round at him before escaping with the rifle & Ksh. 3,200/,” DCI said.

A sharp knife and1three rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

Kiriithi was ambushed while he and his accomplice attempted to rob a club in the town.

Detectives have launched a manhunt for his accomplice who escaped using an unregistered motorbike.