Police gun down colleague who killed his elderly father with an arrow

Police officers were forced to shoot and kill their colleague who killed his father with an arrow.

The incident, which happened in West Pokot on Friday night, saw officers, who were responding to the incident, forced to shoot him after he tried to grab a firearm from those responding.

A police statement stated that the slain officer’s father had visited his son from rural area when the incident happened. They are yet to establish why he took an arrow and shot him in the head.

“The father had visited him on Friday from their rural home in Kakamega. Police on arrival at the scene ordered the suspect to surrender but he attempted to grab a firearm from one officers and was fatally shot,” part of the statement read.

Both bodies were taken to Kapenguria county hospital mortuary to await for postmortem as police try to find clues on what transpired.