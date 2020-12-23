Police detain woman who went to report gruesome killing of roommate





Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old woman over the death of her roommate in Ruiru.

Police detained the suspect at Ruiru Police Station after she went to report 22-year-old Jasmin Cherono’s death.

Police officers visited the crime scene where the suspect and the deceased lived together in a rented apartment at Kihunguro area and found her body lying in a pool in blood.

Police are trying to piece together what might have transpired as her right breast was missing.

“The body had other marks. A blood-stained kitchen knife, which the police believe was the murder weapon, was found in the house and placed on the kitchen table,” a police statement stated.

According to the statement, it appeared there was a struggle between the victim and her killers.

The officers also found empty beer bottles in the sitting room, an indication that Cherono and her killers had been drinking alcohol before she was killed.

The killers are said to have made away with the victim’s mobile phone.

The suspect said she discovered the lifeless body of Cherono at around 1pm on Tuesday and added that she did not spend the night in the house that was locked from inside.