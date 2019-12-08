Police deny pickpocketing incident among officers during Sonko’s arrest

The National Police Service (NPS) has refuted claims that a police officer pick-pocketed his senior during the dramatic arrest of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, on Friday morning in Voi.

NPS was responding to a video that gone viral showing a police officer grabbed something from the back pocket of his senior colleague as they were trying to handcuff Sonko.

“The video clip doing rounds on social media highlighting what appears to be an act of pickpocketing by a police officer is a misrepresentation of facts and untrue,” NPS tweeted.

According to NPS, the senior officer has also confirmed that he not been pickpocketed.

“The Officer in Charge of Traffic Voi has confirmed that he was not pick pocketed. Equally, the police command in Voi has confirmed that the officer in question is disciplined and of high integrity,” NPS said in a tweet.

In the video, two officers one from Administration Police and the other from Kenya Police are seen behind their senior colleague.

Seconds later, the right hand of the AP officer is seen taking something from the pocket of his senior.

The Voi Traffic boss then turns randomly to look behind him but the two junior officers move away.

The senior officers then looks back and follows the dramatic arrest of Sonko.