Police confirm the death of person during protests in Kasarani

Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) Muthuri Mwongera has confirmed that one person died on Wednesday during the Kasarani-Mwiki road protests.

Speaking on Thursday during a press conference to address the protests, Mr Mwongera however did not say what killed the man.

He also said that five police officers were injured with three in critical condition.

“There was only one fatality and not two and only after the postmortem we will know what happened. Five officers were injured and three are still admitted in critical condition while the other two were discharged,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mwiki residents carried a body of man killed during protests and dumped it at Santon Police Station.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Kasarani Constituency, Mercy Gakuya, is pointing an accusing finger at a city politician who she is blaming for the demonstrations that have gone on for four days.

“There are people who have taken advantage of the situation for their own personal gains,” Gakuya said.

Police said they have launched investigations into the claims.

Early Thursday morning many businesses in the area remained closed as the police engaged locals in running battles.