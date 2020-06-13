Police chopper crashes in Meru

A police chopper carrying regional security team to Marsabit has crashed at Kaithe in Meru County.

Meru county police commander Patrick Lumumba says the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

The crashed chopper is an AgustaWestland AW119.

The chopper, which was being flown by Police Airwing Pilot Kemboi, was headed to Sololo for a security meeting.

Airwing Commandant Col (Rtd) Rodgers Mbithi says that Captain Kemboi and himself (Mbithi) left Nairobi with two choppers heading for the meeting.

He (Mbithi) is currently in Wajir. The single-engine AW119 is among the new choppers recently bought for the Police Airwing.

Locals said there were six passengers in the police chopper.