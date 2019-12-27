Police chief threatens ‘Nation’ journalist

A ‘Nation’ journalist has filed a report at Bondo Police Station of threats to his life by a senior police officer.

Siaya-based journalist Dickens Wasonga claimed Sabina Kerubo, a chief inspector of police, who was implicated in the murder of Star journalist Eric Oloo, threatened him for allegedly “damaging her reputation”.

In a telephone call to Mr Wasonga, Ms Kerubo accused the reporter for failing to get her side of the story in connection to the killing of Oloo at her house in Ugunja, Siaya County.

“You should know that you have a wife and children and you will soon pay for whatever you did to me,” Ms Kerubo allegedly said in a telephone conversation that lasted for 2 minutes and 52 seconds.

“You did a one-sided story and failed to consult me…. You gave the wrong perception to the public and this has now cost me my job,” added Ms Kerubo during a call made on Wednesday at 11.09am.

LACK OF EVIDENCE

Ms Kerubo who was freed after spending 14 days at Siaya Police Station over lack of evidence linking her to the crime said the slain 40-year-old scribe, who cohabited with her, committed suicide.

