Police ban suspects selling fake certificates





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested three fraudsters for allegedly printing and issuing fake police clearance certificates, identity cards, and academic documents.

George Kiplagat, Alex Kibet and Washington Omondi are believed to be part of a wider syndicate of fraudsters defrauding unsuspecting members of the public within Eldoret town and its environs.

The DCI, while stating it is the only institution mandated to issue police clearance certificates, added that any other clearance certificates issued elsewhere are null and void and could land the bearer in trouble.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced a nationwide crackdown on fake academic certificate holders holding positions in formal employment.

The arrests come just a day after DCI formed an inter-agency team to handle academic fraud in the country.

The task will be handled by both the Kenya National Qualifications of Authority (KNQA) and DCI to mark out the fraudsters.

Dr Kilemi Mwiria; the chairman of KNQA, Dr Juma Mukhwana; the Director-General of KNQA, and George Kinoti; the DCI Director, attended the meeting at the DCI headquarters.

The trio agreed to form an inter-agency team to handle fake certificates fraud in Kenya.

The team is expected to expedite its work and net the suspects whom Mwiria said are mostly using the fake documents for employment.

“We are working with all stakeholders to eradicate this practice that is denying Kenyans with genuine academic documents, an opportunity to benefit from their hard work in school,” Mwiria said.

According to the DCI boss, the special team that will work with KNQA is experienced and has been handling cases of academic fraud.

On the other hand, the KNQA director said the partnership will help them take legal action against Kenyans who present fake academic documents during recognition and verification.

In the effort to stamp out the fake certificates, the authority’s leadership has also met with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Immigration Services Department for partnership.