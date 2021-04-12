Police arrest two women suspected of drugging, stealing from man in bar





Police on Sunday arrested two women suspected of spiking a man’s drink in a bar before robbing him of an unknown amount of money.

The suspects are alleged to have drugged the 32-year-old man at a bar in Mwea, Kirinyaga County on Saturday evening and later hired a boda-boda rider to ferry the victim to local lodging, where they robbed him.

Grace Njeri, 29, and 32-year-old Evelyne Esendi had booked a room at Village Inn guest house where they took his ATM card.

“They were spotted leaving the room and proceeded to an ATM belonging to a leading bank, where detectives believe some transactions were made,” police said.

Police said that it was their movement that attracted the attention of the CCTV controller at Nice Digital City, who immediately alerted Police Officers based at Wanguru Police station.

Police were later called to the scene by a Good Samaritan and found the victim lying on the bed unconscious and rushed him to Comrade Mission Hospital where he was treated and has since recorded a statement.

The victim requested that his identity be concealed for security reasons.

It is alleged that the two suspects had been targeting male revelers in Ngurubani, Kerugoya, Kagio, Sagana, among other towns.

“We discovered several items that will help us prosecute the two suspects who are being held here at Wang’uru police station,” police added.

Last week, police in Nyeri arrested three women on suspicion of drugging and robbing unsuspecting revelers in bars and nightclubs.

The three suspects identified as Rita Achieng Okuto, Caroline Kariuki, and Caroline Wanjiku had initially been arrested for being outside past curfew hours but after a search, they were found in possession of stolen items.

The items included a laptop, six mobile phones, one tablet, and a collection of ATM and identity cards belonging to different persons.

Also recovered were tablets thought to be sleeping pills used to spike their victims’ drinks before robbing them.

Two men who went to Nyeri Police Station to report that they had been robbed positively identified their phones from among those recovered from the suspects.

They also admitted that they were in the company of the three women in a bar.