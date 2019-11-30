Police arrest third suspect in the murder case of Syombua and her children

Detectives on Thursday arrested one more suspect linked to the murder involving Major Peter Mugure.

The suspect, identified as James Maina Mwangi, 48, is a technician at Nanyuki 43 Ordinance Composite Company.

According to detectives from DCI, the suspect planned the execution and disposal of the bodies, together with the main suspect – Maj. Mwaura.

Joyce Syombua (31) and her two children; Shanice Maua (10) and Prince Michael (5) were reported missing before their bodies were found buried at a graveyard in Nanyuki.

The three had visited Mugure at the Army Airbase in Nanyuki. On Friday, the Nyeri court detained the third suspect for 14 days to allow officers to complete investigation.

State Counsel Martha Ndung’u told Nyeri Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo on Friday that the suspect was yet to record a statement with the police.

On November 16, the bodies of Syombua and her children were discovered at Makaburini in Thingithu area.

Other two suspects are being held separately for 21 days at Nanyuki and Narumoru police stations.

They are Maj. Mugure and his co-accused Collins Pamba— a casual labourer at the Laikipia Airbase.