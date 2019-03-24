Police arrest suspects caught on camera robbing woman at gun point – VIDEO

Two screenshots from the video clip which captured the armed robbery. PHOTO | COURTESY

Police have arrested five suspected gangsters who were captured on CCTV casually robbing a woman of her handbag at gun point and walking away.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Sunday said the five suspects were apprehended in Mombasa.

“Detectives based in Mombasa have today (Sunday) arrested five suspects in connection with a robbery in Aldina and Makande area,” said DCI in a tweet.

SUSPECTS’ IDENTITY

The five suspects have been identified as Brighton Naiya Manyala, Mohamed Hassan, Chris Odhiambo Omondi, Evans Munyoki Mburiro and Mutonyi Nzamba.

Two motorcycles one which was used during the robbery have also been confiscated.

The police said they were pursuing other suspects connected to the incident.

CRIME SCENE

An undated amateur video clip which captured the incident shows three men walking past a woman t an M-Pesa shop before two of them turn around and confront her while brandishing a gun.

The visibly terrified woman surrenders her handbag without any resistance while a third man disappears from the frame, surfacing seconds later with a motorcycle which the three suspects use to flee the crime scene.

Two of the armed robbers are in red caps while the third one who riding the getaway motorcycle has his head covered with a jumper.