Police arrest one after raiding illegal gas plant in Syokimau – PHOTOS

Detectives from the flying squad led a multi-agency operation on Friday and recovered an assortment of gas cylinders inside an illegal refilling plant in Syokimau area, along Mombasa Road.

A statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the detectives alongside officers from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) found 600 empty gas cylinders and arrested the owner of the plant.

The officers also seized two vehicles, one of them a lorry used to ferry the cylinders.

The empty gas cylinders were of different trademarks according to detectives.

In September, EPRA introduced new regulations to curb unauthorised LPG cylinders filling and enhancing consumer safety.

The Petroleum Act 2019 provides that the licenses will be specific to the authorised cylinder brands, and retailers are required to obtain prior written consent from brand owners.

Those found in contravention with the regulations risk a fine of not less than Sh10 million or not less than five years in jail -or both.

It could also lead to a withdrawal of the operating license.