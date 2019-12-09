Police arrest man who is suspected to have shot dead his sister-in-law

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday arrested a man who is suspected to have killed his sister-in-law in Thika and fled to Kisauni, Mombasa.

Mr Charles Mbogo Githinji is said to have been on the run since December 2, 2019 when he shot dead Ms Hellen Njoki, 25, in Landless area, Makongeni, Kiambu County.

The DCI in a statement said that Ms Njoki had relocated to their family house in at Landless from Ruaka and was killed a day later.

“The victim had just relocated to their family House at Landless from Ruaka a day before she was found dead having been shot on the head by the suspect, who then fled to Kisauni,” a statement by the DCI read in part.

Mr Githinji, was also found in possession of a pistol which was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

Detectives say that the firearm was hidden at the house backyard.

The suspect is currently in custody pending arraignment on Tuesday as investigations into the matter continue.