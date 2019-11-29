Police arrest ‘Kibera man who hurled teargas canister at Inua Mama rally’

Police have arrested a man suspected to have lobbed a teargas canister in a crowd during the Inua Mama rally in Wajir County briefly disrupting the event.

People scampered for safety when the canister went off near the dais where the crowd stood while others suffered minor injuries.

Wajir County commander Stephen Ng’etich said the suspect who hails from Kibera in Nairobi was arrested by police as he tried to flee during the chaos.

“Today we arrested a man believed to have lobbed the teargas canister at the crow during Inua Mama event as he tried to escape,” said Mr Ng’etich.

Disrupt the rally

Mr Ng’etich said that three other individuals who had accompanied him evaded arrest, adding that police had begun investigations into the matter.

The county boss stated that upon interrogation it was discovered the four had flown to Wajir from Nairobi via Jetways plane.

He added that it’s not clear why the four went to Wajir but stated that it appeared there was a plot to disrupt the rally, which was held at Qorahay grounds.

“For now we can’t tell what their plan was but we have commenced investigations into the matter, ” Mr Ng’etich said.

He further said a taxi driver who drove the four to the venue is also in police custody and helping with the investigation.

The incident attracted harsh criticism from a section of women legislators under Inua Mama, calling it a plot by some elements to disrupt their meeting.

They vowed to pursue justice via the courts of law to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.