Police arrest Kakamega man filmed hacking ‘chicken thief’ to death

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man who was filmed savagely cutting another man in Shinyalu, Kakamega county.

Mr Francis Muse Liseche, alias Moi, alias President, was caught on tape as he used a panga to cut the suspected thief into pieces as a crowd watched.

The video went viral on social media on Sunday morning.

He was arrested on Sunday afternoon by a team of detectives dispatched from DCI headquarters.

According to the DCI, the incident happened in Shinyalu, Kakamega, and the victim is alleged to have stolen a chicken.

“Mr. Francis Muse Liseche alias Moi alias President who was captured on a viral video savagely cutting a man on allegations of stealing a chicken has been arrested by #DCI Detectives from the HQs. Three other suspects also arrested including the owner of the alleged stolen chicken,” read the tweet from DCI

The man succumbed to the injuried that he sustained

The four suspects will be arraigned on Monday to face murder charges.