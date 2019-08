The wife of Mombasa tycoon Ali Punjani, who is being sought by police over drug trafficking, has been arrested at their home in Nyali.

Ms Karki Sushmi Ja, a 24-year-old Nepalese, was arrested alongside two men of Nepalese and Indian origin.

Mombasa police commander Johnston Ipara said the three were detained following the raid at the house.

More as we get it….