Police arrest 21-year-old suspect who knifed house help to death in Umoja





A 21-year-old who is suspected to have stabbed to death a woman who was working as a house help in Umoja estate earlier this year has been arrested.

Leonard Kamanga Kamau was arrested in Buruburu by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after resurfacing in Nairobi from his Mombasa hideout.

In a statement posted on Twitter, DCI said the suspect killed 25-year-old Tabitha Wanjiku who was working as a house help in Umoja.

Neighbours told detectives that the woman was found dead, lying in a pool of her own blood.

“The victim was found by fellow tenants lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit with a kitchen knife, a day after the two kids she was tending (to) were picked by their guardian and was granted some off-duty,” said the DCI.

Detectives and forensic experts assigned to the case then pursued the suspect to Mombasa where he managed to evade them.

He resurfaced in Nairobi on August 7, with detectives launching an early morning operation on Saturday, arresting him in the process.