Police arrest 10 who exhumed body to retrieve uniform

Police have arrested 10 people for their role in the exhumation of a body in Kakamega to retrieve county uniforms which the deceased had been buried in.

The 10 including county staff and family members of the deceased spent the better part of Thursday at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) office at Butere Police Station.

Martin Shikuku Alukoye was buried in his full Kakamega County Youth Service uniform after he drowned earlier this month.

On Monday mid-morning, the Ituti community county administrators visited the deceased’s family and demanded to be given the uniforms given to Shikuku when he joined the youth service.

When county officials learnt he was buried with the full uniform, they exhumed the body to recover the uniform.

The officers did not have authority to carry out the exhumation.

The body was stripped and later reburied on Monday evening in fresh clothes.

Confirming the incident, Butere Deputy Sub-county Police Commander Julius Achuka said that the officers are probing the incident to establish whether the officers and family tampered with the body of the deceased.

“We are recording statements from 10 people in connection with exhuming a body without following the right procedures,” Achuka told journalists at the Butere Police Station, as quoted by the Nation.