Police appeal for help after blunder with exhibit

Detectives have appealed to members of the public to help them find a car that was an exhibit in a case and was erroneously released before the suspect was arrested.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal of Investigations (DCI) on Friday asked the public to help them trace the Toyota Saloon registration number KCF 727E, black in colour.

According to DCI, the vehicle was an exhibit in an ongoing criminal case and had been disposed off by the time the suspect was arrested.

#DCI Detectives investigating a case of a stolen motor vehicle are APPEALING for information on the whereabouts of the vehicle- Toyota Saloon Reg. KCF 727E, Black Colour which is an #Exhibit in an ongoing criminal case & had been disposed off by the time the suspect was arrested. pic.twitter.com/Zdq6oZMNxa — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 26, 2019



The DCI did not divulge more information of were the exhibit was kept, nature of the case, when it was disposed off or when the suspect was arrested.