Police appeal for help after blunder with exhibit

By Hilary Kimuyu September 27th, 2019 1 min read

Detectives have appealed to members of the public to help them find a car that was an exhibit in a case and was erroneously released before the suspect was arrested.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal of Investigations (DCI) on Friday asked the public to help them trace the Toyota Saloon registration number KCF 727E, black in colour.

According to DCI, the vehicle was an exhibit in an ongoing criminal case and had been disposed off by the time the suspect was arrested.


The DCI did not divulge more information of were the exhibit was kept, nature of the case, when it was disposed off or when the suspect was arrested.

