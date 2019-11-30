Join our WhatsApp Channel
Pishi Indo-Chinese Food Expo opens at Westgate

By Francis Nderitu November 30th, 2019 1 min read

Foodies who love to try cuisines from different communities have a chance to taste some Indian and Chinese delicacies at the ongoing inaugural Pishi Indo-Chinese Food Expo organized by Nation Media Group.

The expo, which is being held at the Westgate Mall, started on Friday and will end tomorrow, Sunday.

Hui Chinese Restaurant Chef Xu (right) and his assistant prepare some Taro Rolls during the PISHI Indo-Chinese Food Expo held at Westagte Mall. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The expo is held to showcase the culture and cuisine of the Indian and Chinese communities living here. On Friday, guests got a chance to taste various delicacies from seafood to vegetarian dishes and Chinese tea.

Also showcased were traditional dances from both countries including the face changing dance from China.

From left: Hargau Prawn and Kobster Ginger, Crispy Chicken Singapore Style and Dum Sum. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The event was officially launched by Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng, High Commissioner of India Rahul Chabra and NMG Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama.

Some of the vendors showcasing are Xiang Restaurant, Chinya Tea, Hui Chinese Restaurant, Haandi and Mr Yao, among others.

Dancers from the Rangeelo Rajesthan Welfare Society showcase an Indian traditional dance called Gujrat-Gharba during the opening ceremony of a three day PISHI Indo-Chinese Food Expo held at the Westgate Mall on November 29, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Kenya shares a long history with different nations from all over the world thus making the Indo-Chinese expo a step towards showcasing these cultures to visitors to the expo.

Some of the delicacies on display include different varieties of Dum Sum like Chicken Char Sieu, Shiminya, Shrimp ravioli and Taro Rolls, among others.

Ding Wanru from the Kenyatta University (KU) Confucius Institute performs a traditional Chinese Tea Ceremony during the opening ceremony. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

