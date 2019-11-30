Pishi Indo-Chinese Food Expo opens at Westgate

Foodies who love to try cuisines from different communities have a chance to taste some Indian and Chinese delicacies at the ongoing inaugural Pishi Indo-Chinese Food Expo organized by Nation Media Group.

The expo, which is being held at the Westgate Mall, started on Friday and will end tomorrow, Sunday.

The expo is held to showcase the culture and cuisine of the Indian and Chinese communities living here. On Friday, guests got a chance to taste various delicacies from seafood to vegetarian dishes and Chinese tea.

Also showcased were traditional dances from both countries including the face changing dance from China.

The event was officially launched by Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng, High Commissioner of India Rahul Chabra and NMG Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama.

Some of the vendors showcasing are Xiang Restaurant, Chinya Tea, Hui Chinese Restaurant, Haandi and Mr Yao, among others.

Kenya shares a long history with different nations from all over the world thus making the Indo-Chinese expo a step towards showcasing these cultures to visitors to the expo.

Some of the delicacies on display include different varieties of Dum Sum like Chicken Char Sieu, Shiminya, Shrimp ravioli and Taro Rolls, among others.