Pinky Ghelani opens up about motherhood, four miscarriages

Pinky Ghelani with her husband and their child in this 2015 picture. FILE PHOTO | NATION

Media personality Pinky Ghelani has finally opened up about her tough journey to motherhood, which involved four miscarriages.

Pinky, who was speaking during a recent interview with Grace Msalame, said her first miscarriage happened just one year into her marriage.

“We went for our first scan; I was 10 weeks pregnant and the doctor said he could not see any heartbeat. I went to my gynecologist, and she told me to go home and come back after two weeks. Just before the day I was going back to see my gynecologist, I had a dream that my baby was with Jesus,” she said.

The former Capital fm presenter said she did the scans, which showed there was nothing. She lost the pregnancy at 10 weeks.

After losing her first pregnancy, she narrated, she really wanted to be a mother again because she felt connected to the foetus.

The doctor told her then that she could try again after three months when her cycle was back to normal.

However, she got pregnancy a year later but just like the first pregnancy she felt sick.

“At six weeks I went for a scan, it was a blighted ovum which means there is pregnancy, but there was no foetus,” she remembered.

A blighted ovum is a pregnancy where a sac and placenta grow, but a baby does not.

It is also called an ‘anembryonic pregnancy’ as there is no embryo (developing baby).

Because a blighted ovum still makes hormones, it can show up as a positive pregnancy test.

A blighted ovum will cause a miscarriage usually at 7 to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Your body realizes the pregnancy is not developing properly and starts to shed blood and tissue from the uterus.

Pinky again got pregnant for the third time and the doctors had to ‘sustain’ the pregnancy.

“I was on injections for the first 12 weeks, he was pumping hormones to ensure this pregnancy lasts,” she told Msalame during the interview.

When they heard their baby’s heartbeat for the first time, Pinky and his husband shed tears.

“We cried when we got pregnant for the third time and the doctors confirmed that there was a heartbeat,” she said.

Her daughter came two days earlier, and she underwent a C-section because she was afraid of any complications during childbirth.

She revealed that a year after the birth of her daughter, she got pregnant again but, sadly, it at 9 weeks.

When her daughter turned three years, Pinky was expectant again with her son.

Pinky and her husband Raj Sehmi celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary in January 2021.