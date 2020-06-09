Pierre Nkurunziza dies as wife is treated in Nairobi for Covid-19

Outgoing Burundi President Pierre Nkurunzinza has died of a heart attack, his government has announced.

The 55-year-old passed away on Monday, two days after he was admitted to hospital after feeling unwell.

His death comes ten days after his wife Denise was flown to Nairobi and admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital with suspected coronavirus.

A source from the hospital seeking anonymity told the media she was airlifted to Nairobi by Amref Health Africa.

Nkurunzniza has led Burundi since 2005.

He was re-elected to a third term in 2015 but announced in 2018 he would not seek re-election.

He was expected to hand over power to retired general Evariste Ndayishimiye in August.