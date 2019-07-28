Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

PHOTOS: Reggae star Duane Stephenson leaves fans crying for more at ‘Let Love Reign’ concert

By Francis Nderitu July 28th, 2019 1 min read

Tears flowed freely as two of Jamaica’s reggae stars performed at the ‘Let Love Reign‘ concert in Nairobi in a night filled with lover’s rock music.

Daville and Duane Stephenson gave their all to their Kenyan fans who filled the KICC grounds.

OTHER ARTICLES

Duane performed left fans in tears with his song “Fool for you”.

The opening act of the night was Kenya’s dance hall artiste Wyre who won fans with his hits.

Kenya’s dance hall artiste Wyre

Mc Philipo was on stage to psyche up the crowd before the main acts.

Jamaican artist Daville took to the stage at 1am and thrilled fans with his hits in a performance that lasted an hour and fifteen minutes.

Jamaican reggae star Daville

Duane Stephenson wasl also on stage for an hour and fifteen minutes and delivered an iconic performance.

Both artistes were backed by Kenyan bands. Daville was backed by Iklektc Band, while Duane was backed by Gravitti Band.

Duane Stephenson gave it his all.

In between the two main acts, fans were treated to a DJ Takeover as both DJ MoH and DJ Kim Nickdee sparred in a battle of the deejays.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Catholic University lecturer accused of assaulting...