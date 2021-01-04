Photo of pupils learning under trees angers Kenyans online

Pupils learn under a tree at Mweiga primary school in Nyeri county on January 4, 2021. Half of the school population did lessons under the trees in a bid to observe social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO |JOSEPH KANYI

Pupils from Mweiga primary school in Nyeri County have become a subject of a lot of interest to Kenyans on their first day back to school.

Learners from the school were photographed attending a class under a tree to observe the social distancing as part of Covid-19 protocols.

The photo that captures the pupils seated on the ground with a teacher standing while issuing instructions has since gone viral on social media.

A few metres away another teacher with another group of learners is also goes about with a lesson.

However, these photos have angered many Kenyans, who have expressed contempt towards the Ministry of Education and CS George Magoha.

This comes days after Magoha asked teachers and school heads to get creative in observing social distancing when schools resumed on Monday.

This is what some Kenyans had to say about learning under trees:

They’d rather dedicate funds to forcing Kenyans to accept that ridiculous document and dubbing it the building bridges initiative smh. We will reject it and reject them come next election. We should know better — Kesly Nyambura 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Kesly38156378) January 4, 2021

I would really to see where the Nyeri governor, MP, MCA, Womems rep kids are going to school. Are they learning sitted on the grass under the tree like these kids? — (@Ms_Matei) January 4, 2021

Clear illustration of poor leadership..how is the outside world seeing as as a country….we had a long period to prepare for student to go back to learning and now this is what we have been thinking of all way…God why..???? — Rony Muriira (@runie_KE) January 4, 2021

10 billion for BBI,98 million for signature verification.. 0 for new classrooms.

Tell me our leaders are not only greedy but foolish too! — Mbugua Ole Macharia (@macharia_mbugua) January 4, 2021

Kenya had 8 MONTHS of school break the govt had enough time to cater for new classrooms in schools which were not big enough to cater for social distancing. This is pathetic and inhumane. No kid should learn under this barbaric situations. It is 2021 UNDER FREAKING TREES? — Thiago 6 (@Papiikennyy7) January 4, 2021

Just like we’re unable to ‘force’ the political leadership from attending public hospitals for their medical needs, we’re equally unable to ensure their offsprings attend public schools for educational needs. They have us by our unmentionables folks…until we express otherwise! — oliver wabwire (@oliverwabwire) January 4, 2021