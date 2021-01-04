Join our Telegram Channel
Photo of pupils learning under trees angers Kenyans online

By Sylvania Ambani January 4th, 2021 2 min read

Pupils from Mweiga primary school in Nyeri County have become a subject of a lot of interest to Kenyans on their first day back to school.

Learners from the school were photographed attending a class under a tree to observe the social distancing as part of Covid-19 protocols.

The photo that captures the pupils seated on the ground with a teacher standing while issuing instructions has since gone viral on social media.

A few metres away another teacher with another group of learners is also goes about with a lesson.

However, these photos have angered many Kenyans, who have expressed contempt towards the Ministry of Education and CS George Magoha.

This comes days after Magoha asked teachers and school heads to get creative in observing social distancing when schools resumed on Monday.

This is what some Kenyans had to say about learning under trees:

 

