PHOTOS: Akothee’s raunchy show sparks chatter on social media





Kenyan award-winning musician Akothee has attracted wide criticism after her performance at Abebo Music Festival at the coast over the weekend.

Pictures of the singer on stage went viral over the weekend triggering sharp reactions on social media.

During the performance, the mother of five was dressed in a white tight fitting body suit, transparent stockings and boots. Her theatrics on stage is what left many taken a back.

At one point, she threw her legs wide open, with two of her dancers holding each apart as those in the audience took pictures. She was also be pictured with her derriere facing the crowd.

What seemed to shock many is that the singer gave the performance in the presence of her parents.

Kenyans took to social media to troll the artiste for what they deemed to be a lewd and sexually explicit performance.

However, In her social media accounts, the singer was defiant and seemed to suggest more is yet to come.

Here is what Kenyans had to say.

“Kenya has talent but the madness of this woman, Akothee, cannot be celebrated. We may say there is “freedom of expression” but I think this is to the extreme,” said Juma G on Twitter.

Kenya Film and Classification Board chairperson Mr Ezekiel Mutua weighed in, saying; “Kenya has got talent but as long as we keep celebrating this kind of madness, our entertainment industry will never grow. Akothee is talented but the filthy and stupid stunts she has to pull to remain relevant should concern all of us,” said the moral cop.

He added, “People like Akothee cannot be the role models for our daughters. Music doesn’t have to be dirty to sell. How I wish artists like Akothee would know how much influence they have on our youths and try to use that influence to produce content that is edifying.”

“This kind is crass, moronic and a theatre of the absurd. It’s demonic to the core and only appeals to debilitating and incorrigible perverts and brainless audiences. Akothee must stop this idiosyncrasy. There’s no dignity in this crap either for her or even her audience.”

Kelvin qybets quipped; “Where did the rain started biting us. Akothee doesn’t understand what she is. Let me tell her you are just a corktail, bunch of thoughts and experience extracted from evil minded people. Being a species if somebody’s science is the worse thing ever . She is just a disgrace”

Controversial blogger Robert Alai also trolled Akothee. “The 50 year old disgrace which apparently inspires some single mothers. A total disgrace.” .

However, there are those who came to Akothee’s defence.

“Let those who disparage Akothee not attend her shows or watch her videos. Let her do what she likes. It’s her life,” said Heny B.

Miguna Mikono was of a different view. He blamed Kenyans for celebrating mediocrity.

“Akothee does not have a PROBLEM. The real problem is that Kenyans celebrate MEDIOCRITY. If we stop celebrating mediocrity, artists will naturally EVOLVE. Look, this is a country where speaking like KIBAKI is considered an exceptional talent in COMEDY, thats how MEDIOCRE we are” posted Mikono.