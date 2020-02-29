Pharmacist charged with defiling 13-year-old girl remanded

A pharmacist charged with defiling a 13-year-old girl will remain in remand until the victim testifies in the case against him.

However, Byram Abuta got a reprieve after Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga changed his bond of Sh300,000 to a cash bail of a similar amount.

Ambuta had told the court that he was unable to get the bonds and his relatives were willing to deposit cash bail for him instead.

Nyaga substituted the terms but warned the relatives that they must ensure he attends the court “because that is the purpose of the bond”.

He will remain in remand until the complainant is heard by the court even after depositing the bail.

The suspect allegedly defiled the Form One student in Mukuru kwa Njenga in Embakasi and has denied charges of defilement and indecent act with the minor. He operates a chemist shop in the area.

He was apprehended by Nyumba Kumi officials on suspicion of having defiled the victim and taken to Mukuru Police station and investigations established the minor had been defiled.