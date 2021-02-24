Join our Telegram Channel
Peponi road to be closed for three months

By Hilary Kimuyu February 24th, 2021 1 min read

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has urged motorists using Peponi road to use an alternative route as a section will be closed for three months due to ongoing road works.

Kura has adviced motorists to use alternative routes starting March 2 until June 2, when the project is expected to be completed.

The closure is due to the installation of a box culvert along the busy road.

“We wish to notify the general public that there will be traffic disruption along Peponi road to allow KURA to install a box culvert along the road. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes,” the authority said in a notice on Wednesday.

Motorists have been advised to use Lower Kabete road and Mwanzi road as a section of the two-way Peponi road near the Aga Khan Hospital will only allow one-way traffic to access the hospital.

The agency said the alternative provided shall be sufficient for motorists as they should follow instructions provided by traffic marshals.

