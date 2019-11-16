PayPal pulls out of Pornhub

PayPal has cut off Pornhub from using its payment services.

On Thursday, Paypal said that it had stopped payments support offered to Pornhub Models and performers, stating that the adult entertainment company had breached rules.

Although Pornhub is primarily a free porn site, a section of its site allows models to upload and monetize content using PayPal as a payment system.

PayPal said that the adult entertainment company had been making certain payments without seeking PayPal’s permission something that has not been the terms of the agreement.

TRANSACTIONS

“Following a review, we have discovered that Pornhub has made certain business payments through PayPal without seeking our permission. We have taken action to stop these transactions from occurring,” PayPal said in a statement.

According to PayPal’s Certain Use Policy, “certain sexually oriented materials or services” are forbidden and thus the electronic payment company uses this policy to make decisions on sexually oriented websites.

“We are all devastated by PayPal’s decision to stop payouts to over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods,” MindGeek the company that owns Pornhub said in a blog post.

Adding, “We sincerely apologise if this causes any delays and we will have staff working around the clock to make sure all payouts are processed as fast as possible on the new payment methods.”

Pornhub added that the site will “continue to add more sex worker friendly ones and explore cryptocurrency options in the near future.”