Patron pays Sh8k to avoid remand for breaking glasses in bar

An Embakasi businessman who went berserk dispersing other patrons was on Wednesday forced to pay Sh 8,750 to secure his freedom after he was charged with malicious damage to property.

Bonface Mwai Weru was charged at a Makadara law courts with destroying a window stay and breaking three glasses at the bar all valued at Sh 8, 750 belonging to Ann Beacky Mutua on October 7.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Steve Jalang’o but agreed to pay for the damages.

Weru is said to have stormed the bar and ordered out other patrons while threatening them.

He also threatened Mutua before causing the damage. He was detained in a courtroom for hours until he raised all the money after he agreed to pay.