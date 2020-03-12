Patricia Kihoro nominated for Nickelodeon award

Kenyan entertainer Patricia Kihoro has been nominated for this year’s 2020 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards.

Ms Kihoro is nominated for ‘Favorite African Star’ category. The annual American children’s awards ceremony show that is produced by Nickelodeon.

Usually held on a Saturday night in late March or early April, the show honours the year’s biggest television, movie, and music acts as voted by viewers worldwide of Nickelodeon networks.

Ms Kohoro took to social media and requested her fans to vote for her.

She wrote: “I really didn’t see this coming. Thank you to everyone who’s been asking how to vote, sharing and being so encouraging. I honestly didn’t think it was real. It was announced just under a month ago but I don’t know, kinda trippy seeing my name in the same sentence as all those folks. Ha. A whole Beyonce even. When. I figured it might be a mistake.”

Patricia is nominated alongside African stars like Sho Madjozi and Shekhinah, Anne Kansiime, DJ Cuppy, Teni, Chane Grobler and Prev Reddy.

Global stars on the award show, which will be hosted by Chance The Rapper, include Beyonce, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 will be broadcast on Nick Toons (DStv Channel 308) on Monday, March 23, at 5.30pm – 24hours after the event in the US.