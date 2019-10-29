Patients in hospitals among candidates as KCPE examinations commence

Class eight pupils admitted in hospitals were among the candidates as the 2019 KCPE examinations began on Tuesday.

These included six candidates admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Pictures shared by KNH on Twitter show pupils in hospital gowns working on the Mathematics paper under the supervision of invigilators.

Six class 8 patients at KNH are among the 1,088,987 candidates sitting for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education Examination (KCPE) today. KNH has ensured that all the requirements and conditions necessary for the national examinations are met. #kcpe2019 pic.twitter.com/piWrqufGJC — Kenyatta National Hospital (@KNH_hospital) October 29, 2019

The three-day examination officially kicked off on Tuesday at 8:30 am, with the first paper being Mathematics followed by English Language and composition papers.

Day two on Wednesday candidates will tackle Science and Kiswahili Language and Insha exams.

On the final day on Thursday candidates will sit for Social Studies and Religious Education papers.