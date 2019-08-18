Patient dies after ambulance veers off the road

An on board patient died after an ambulance belonging to Kirinyaga County veered off the road and landed in a ditch on Friday evening.

The accident reportedly occurred near Shell Petrol Station at JMB on the Kerugoya-Kutus road.

The ambulance driver is said to have been overtaking a saloon car on his way to Kerugoya Hospital.

According to Isaac Kiragu, a Good Samaritan who was among the first responders, the patient in the ambulance died on the scene.

Four other people, including the driver, were seriously injured.

Barely 30 minute after the ambulance accident, another accident occurred at the very same spot involving a matatu and a Toyota Fielder.

According to Benjamin Maganjo, who witnessed the accident, one person was seriously injured and he rushed him to Kerugoya Hospital