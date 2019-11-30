Pastor on the run after he allegedly defiled 20 girls, impregnating 10 – VIDEO

Police have launched a manhunt for a Kenyan pastor who is accused of defiling and impregnating more than 20 girls in Mwingi, Kitui County.

The shocking revelation emerged after parents of a girl who sat this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination stormed the cleric’s home demanding to know the whereabouts of their daughter.

The pastor, whose identity is yet to be revealed, is said to have been asking parents to send their children to him for prayers but ends up sexually assaulting them.

Revelations about his past criminal acts were made when parents of the missing girl stormed the preacher’s home on Wednesday. Many girls are said to have dropped out of school after he impregnated them.

Some parents claimed they had learned that the ‘man of God’ had been drugging some of the girls before taking advantage of them.

It was alleged that the pastor lured the girls to his sanctuary in the pretense of praying for them but ended up preying on them.

Incident was reported

A resident of the area who claimed that his niece was among the minors impregnated by the pastor said that the incident was reported to the Mwingi Police Station.

Confirming the incident, Mwingi Sub-county OCPD Peter Mutuma said that over 10 missing girls were rescued from rental houses neighboring the pastor’s house. The cleric managed to escape but his wife was arrested as investigations into the matter continue.

“We are hunting him down so that he can face the law. I also want to appeal to the parents to be vigilant and watch out the kind of people their children interact with especially during this long holiday season,” said Mutuma.