Pastor ‘defiled 16-year-old church girl as his children watched’

A Magistrate’s court in Maua on Wednesday heard how a pastor allegedly defiled a 16-year old faithful inside his house as his young children watched.

The alleged victim, now a young adult aged 19, said the pastor Charles Mwithalii Kobia had sneaked back to the house where she was assisting to mind the children, and defiled her on a seat at Laare market, Meru County.

The clergyman had promised the girl, who was a youth member at his church, that he would help her with fees to join a local secondary school after her parents were unable to raise the amount.

She told Maua Senior Principal Magistrate Tito Maoga Gesora that the first time the pastor defiled her was on January 16, 2016 and went on until December 19, 2017.

On the material day, the pastor had ensured that his wife was absent and sent the eldest child on an errand before committing the indecent act.

During that period, the court heard, the pastor became concerned that the girl could become pregnant and had her fitted with Norplant, a subcutaneous contraceptive so that she could not become pregnant.

PROCEDURE WAS DONE

She said the pastor had given her Sh500 and sent her to a clinic within Laare where the procedure was done.

The woman said that at one point, she dropped out of school and the pastor secured a job for her at the Coast.

During this time, the woman said they constantly chatted with the pastor, who would send her nude pictures and mobile phone airtime.

However, it emerged that the prosecution did not have a printout of the alleged conversation and sought time to secure the information from Safaricom.

The pastors’ lawyer, Hoseah Mutembei opposed the application saying that the prosecution had embarked on a “fishing expedition” since it did not have a solid case.

He argued that the prosecution should have collected all the evidence it needed for the case and availed it so that the accused could prepare his defence.

However, Mr Gesora allowed the prosecution two weeks to seek the data, while the case would continue on January 21, 2020.

The pastor is charged that between January 16, 2016 and December 19, 2017, at Kaelo Centre, Antuambui location, in Igembe North, Meru county, he unlawfully had carnal knowledge with the minor.

He faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a minor by intentionally touching the minor’s private parts.