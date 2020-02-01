Passengers escape unhurt after 45-seater matatu is swept by water

Forty-five people escaped unhurt after a bus they were travelling in was swept by flood waters of River Waani in Makueni county on Saturday morning.

The morning incident happened along Tawa-Itangini road.

According to Kenya Red Cross, soon after the incident there was search and rescue mission and luckily all the passengers escaped unhurt.

“All rescued to safety, no casualties reported. 45-seater matatu plunges into River Waani in Mbooni, Makueni County. Search and rescue efforts underway,” according to Kenya Red Cross.

There was no clear indication of where the bus was destined, but speculation was that it was ferrying people to Saturday’s Building Bridges Initiative rally in Kitui County.

Kenya Red Cross also said that several houses were also reported to have collapsed in Kangundo, Machakos, after the heavy downpour that has hit the country in recent days.

Earlier in the week, the meteorological department warned of heavy rains across the country.